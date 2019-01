John F. Brodman, of Upper Sandusky, died Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was 64.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a Catholic Prayer Service at 7:45 p.m.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Parish.

The complete obituary will appear in Tuesday’s newspaper.