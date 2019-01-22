Home Obituaries John F. Brodman

Posted on January 22, 2019
John F. Brodman, age 64, of Upper Sandusky, died Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Church with Father J.R. Hadnagy and deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Salem Township.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a Catholic prayer service at 7:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County 4-H, Upper Sandusky FFA or Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

