TEMPERANCE, Mich. — John E. Karg, 72, of Lambertville, Michigan, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence.

Born June 6, 1947, in Tiffin, he was a son of Robert and Irene (Barth) Karg. A proud U.S. Marine Corp veteran of the Vietnam War, he married Beverly Carr on April 12, 1969, in McCutchenville.

John is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; daughters, Tricia (Rick) Earhart and Rhonda (Joel) Scott; brothers, Mike (Kay) Karg and Dale (Joyce) Karg; sister, Rita Hossler; grandchildren, Myranda (Nick), Alyssa (Josh), Tyson and Jackson; and great-grandchildren, Noah and Olivia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Larry Karg.

John was a member of the Enterprise Lodge No. 579, F. & A. M., in Sycamore.

He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and enjoyed gardening, fishing, painting, but most of all spending time with his family. “GO BUCKS!!”

Visitation is 12-2 p.m. Wednesday at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Road, Temperance, Michigan, where funeral services will follow at 2 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation, American Heart Association or Promedica Hospice.