John D. Cunningham, age 50, passed away at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Hospice of Central in the Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus.

John was born Aug. 22, 1969, in Upper Sandusky, to Patricia (Cunningham) Russell. He married his longtime soulmate of 22 years, Sarah Parnell on July 4, 2019.

John is survived by his wife, Sarah (Parnell) Cunningham; his mother, Patricia Russell, Upper Sandusky; his two children, Jacob Cunningham, Marion; and Skyann (Kevin) Timmons, Sandusky; along with a grandchild, Kayson Timmons, Sandusky; and his sister in law, whom he considered his second daughter, Megan Parnell. John also is survived by siblings, Christine (Glenn) Wilkop, Benton Harbor, Michigan; Karen Turner, Carey; Cyndi (Leo) Pappas, Canton; George (Erin) Cunningham, Upper Sandusky; and Sherri (Christopher) Gottfried, Bucyrus.

John was preceded in death by his step-father, Jack Russell and a brother-in-law, Bobby Turner.

John graduated from Upper Sandusky High School in 1987 and started his boating career at Baja Boats in Bucyrus.

He later was VP of Hustler Powerboats in Riverhead, New York and CEO of Frisini Motorsports in Fort Pierce, Florida.

John retired from the boating industry to relax on the beaches of Dominican Republic, however, soon after his web development business started to take off, where he managed the production of over 400 websites.

John had the unique opportunity to travel to many national parks and live in places such as Denver, California, Utah, Canada and Arizona.

He enjoyed managing fantasy football leagues; watching the Ohio State Buckeyes play on Saturdays and the Browns on Sundays.

He also enjoyed swimming and soaking in hot tubs.

A celebration of life for John is 1-6 p.m. Saturday at Arcadia Lions Community Center, 301 W. Brown Road, Arcadia, OH 44804.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org or may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.