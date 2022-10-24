John Bigler

SYCAMORE — John R. Bigler, age 85, of 1624 CH 39, Sycamore, died at 5:25 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the residence of his daughter, Diane Parsell, in Sycamore.

Funeral services for John are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with John’s niece, Victoria (Bigler) Knisely officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation will take place from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to No One Fights Alone or the Mohawk Community Library in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!