MARION — John A. Rall, age 90, of Marion, has taken his last photograph on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Kingston Residence of Marion.

His family will greet friends from 2PM to 4PM on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Snyder Funeral Homes Gunder/Hall Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at St. Mary Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion, at 10AM with Fr. Seth Keller officiating. Military honors provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve John’s family and your favorite memories and snapshots may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!