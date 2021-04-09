Home Obituaries Joel Richard Klink

Joel Richard Klink

Posted on April 9, 2021
0
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Joel Richard Klink, age 85, passed from Earthly life on April 6, 2021, at the Classic at Hillcrest Greens, in Altoona, Wisconsin, surrounded by loving family and friends.

A private service for the family is being held in April, and we hope the community will join us for a memorial service sometime in the fall of this year.

Memorials may be sent to the First Congregational Church of Christ, 310 Broadway St., Eau Claire, WI 54703, or if you prefer, to Beaver Creek Reserve, S1, County Highway K, Fall Creek, WI 54742.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. 

For online condolences, visit lenmarkfh.com.

