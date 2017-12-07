Home Obituaries Joel A. Fox

December 7, 2017
Joel A. Fox
SYCAMORE — Joel A. Fox, age 53, of 492 CH 330, Oceola, died at 10:18 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at Bucyrus Community Hospital, Bucyrus.

Funeral services for Joel are 1:30 p.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Frank Murd officiating.

Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. today and 12-1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Fair or the Wyandot County 4-H endowment fund in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

