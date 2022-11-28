David J. “Joe” Prince, age 60, of Toledo, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo.

Funeral services for Joe Prince are 1 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Charles Winter officiating. Burial will follow at Chandler Cemetery. Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with a masonic service to be held at 7:45 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Maumee Valley Country Day School and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

