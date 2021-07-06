Obit Joe Harbour Posted on July 6, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! CANAL FULTON — Joe Harbour, son of Richard and Mary Alice Harbour, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was 39 years old. Arrangements are pending at Swigart-Easterling Funeral home in Canal Fulton. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!