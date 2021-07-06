Obit Joe Harbour

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CANAL FULTON — Joe Harbour, son of Richard and Mary Alice Harbour, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Aultman Hospital in Canton. He was 39 years old.

Arrangements are pending at Swigart-Easterling Funeral home in Canal Fulton.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!