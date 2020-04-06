Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Joanne Wright, 80, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 3:50 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

At Joanne’s request, everything will be private. She and E.J. will be buried together at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or Fairhaven Community and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!