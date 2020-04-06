Home Obituaries Joanne Wright

Joanne Wright

Posted on April 6, 2020
Joanne Wright, 80, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 3:50 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

At Joanne’s request, everything will be private. She and E.J. will be buried together at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or Fairhaven Community and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

