Joanne Heckathorn, 68, of Upper Sandusky, passed away March 5, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at noon Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Kenneth Wessler officiating. Interment will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the WMH Foundation Hospice Fund or the Wyandot Memorial Oncology Department.

To extend a condolence and for many other memorial options, visit BringmanClark.com.

