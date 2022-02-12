Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Joan Sowers

GALION — Joan M. Sowers, 83, of Galion, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Altercare of Bucyrus.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, OH 44833.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Christian Appalachian Project in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Joan Sowers, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

