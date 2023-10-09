Joan Reinschell

Joan B. Reinschell, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, passed away on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Westbrook Assisted Living & Memory Care in Upper Sandusky.

Visitations for Joan will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct.14, 2023, with an OES memorial service beginning at 12:00 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following, which will be officiated by Rev. Kathleen Shuck, at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. A private graveside will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, or Angeline Adult Services, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

