CAREY — E. Joan Nye, of Carey, died at 4:55 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Fox Run Manor in Findlay surrounded by her family. She was 84.

Born June 29, 1935, she was a daughter of Robert and Mildred (Howell) Long. She married O. Dwight Nye on June 3, 1953, and he preceded her in death on June 1, 2011.

Surviving are four children, Vicki (David) Kitzler, Carey; Carol Treece, Findlay; Brian (Denise) Nye, Lima; and Jennifer (Jess) Barker, Carey; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents; and a sister, Carolyn Hunter.

Joan was a 1953 graduate of Carey High School. She worked at RCA in Findlay and retired from Frederick’s IGA in Carey.

She was a member of the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey.

Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. today at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Thursday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey with the Rev. Tom Merrill officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fox Run Manor Activities Fund and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH, 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.