GALION — Joan “Jo” (Hetzel) Connolly of Galion died Sunday evening, May 7, 2017 at Galion Hospital. She was 82.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 S. Market St., Galion OH 44833.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society serving Crawford County in care of the funeral home.

