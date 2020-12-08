Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















COLUMBUS — Joan Hudson, of Bexley, passed away Dec. 5, 2020, at the age of 96.

There will be no service at this time. The family asks that people wear a mask now so there can be a life celebration at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Joan Hudson’s memory to help with the Tranquility Garden that offers a peaceful setting permitting residents to just enjoy it or be involved with the gardening process and sent to Harmony Trace, 3550 Fishinger Blvd., Hilliard, OH 43026. They really loved Mom and took good care of her. The family thanks Queen and Stiletto. Donations also may be made in Joan’s name to any food bank or any organization that can help get people fed at this time during the pandemic. Contributions may be sent to Christ Lutheran Church, 2314 E. Main St., Bexley, OH 43209, in memory of Joan Hudson.

Evans Funeral Home, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at evansfuneralhome.net.

