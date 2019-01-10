FOREST — Jo Ann McVitty, formerly of Kenton and Forest, died Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Center, Arlington. She was 82.

Family will receive friends from 1:15-2:15 p.m. Friday at Good Samaritan Center, Arlington.

A funeral will follow at 2:15 p.m. with Pastor Doug Pummell officiating.

A private burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kenton First Methodist Church or Forest United Methodist Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a memory.

