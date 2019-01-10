Home Obituaries Jo Ann McVitty

Jo Ann McVitty

Posted on January 10, 2019
0

FOREST — Jo Ann McVitty, formerly of Kenton and Forest, died Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Center, Arlington. She was 82.

Family will receive friends from 1:15-2:15 p.m. Friday at Good Samaritan Center, Arlington.

A funeral will follow at 2:15 p.m. with Pastor Doug Pummell officiating.

A private burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kenton First Methodist Church or Forest United Methodist Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a memory.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Robert “Bob” L. Evans

    Robert “Bob” L. Evans

    Robert “Bob” L. Evans age 76 of Upper Sandusky, died at his home on Jan. 5, 2019, surround…
    January 10, 2019
    1 min read

  • Terry L. Johnson

    Terry L. Johnson, age 55, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. …
    January 10, 2019
    1 min read

  • Kathleen A. Graham

    Family and friends may visit 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral H…
    January 9, 2019
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply