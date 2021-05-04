Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Jettie Dubois, of Findlay and formerly of Carey, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay. She was 96.

Her family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Thursday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay St., Carey, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.