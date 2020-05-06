Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jesus Ernest Olivarez, age 82, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of San Antonio, Texas, passed away at 11:23 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, surrounded by his family in Upper Sandusky.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, viewing funeral services for Jesus Olivarez will be private at Apostolic Gospel Church with Pastor Rodney Donohoo officiating. Burial will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Gospel Church and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!