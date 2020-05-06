Jesus Ernest Olivarez Posted on May 6, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Jesus Ernest Olivarez, age 82, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of San Antonio, Texas, passed away at 11:23 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, surrounded by his family in Upper Sandusky. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, viewing funeral services for Jesus Olivarez will be private at Apostolic Gospel Church with Pastor Rodney Donohoo officiating. Burial will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio. Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Gospel Church and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!