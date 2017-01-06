Jessie Mae Kelly, of Upper Sandusky, died at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 surrounded by her family at Fairhaven Community, where she had been a resident for several years. She was 96.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home with the Rev. Jed Brake officiating.
Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation in care of Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.