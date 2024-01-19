Jerry Messenger

FOREST — Jerry A. Messenger, age 59, of Forest, passed away Jan. 19, 2024, surrounded by family at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, with Pastor Ken Gray officiating. Burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest. Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, please donate to Not By Choice of Kenton, the Oncology Fund at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Bridge Home Health and Hospice or to the charity of the donor’s choice, in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843. This would be Jerry’s request to give back to those places that gave to him.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.shieldsfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!