Jerry Mackling

Posted on November 11, 2017
age 79, Upper Sandusky

Jerry L. Mackling, of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Sycamore, died at his residence Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. He was 79.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Brian Arnold officiating. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To view a Life Tribute DVD, extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

