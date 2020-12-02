Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jerry L. Hooper, age 81, of Marion, passed away peacefully from this life into the loving arms of our Lord on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

A funeral service for Jerry L. Hooper is 1 p.m. Saturday at the Marion Church of the Nazarene in Marion, with Dr. Steve Estep officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery. Visitation is two hours before service time, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Williams Syndrome Association and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

