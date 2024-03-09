Jerry Bryant

FINDLAY — Jerry Lee Bryant, 80, of Findlay, passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Carolyn by his side, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Friday, at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, 205 W. Sandusky St., Findlay, OH 45840. Jerry’s memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. March 16, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 109 E. Lincoln St., Findlay, OH 45840. Rev. Tucker O’Leary is officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jerry’s name can be made to First Lutheran Church.

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com. He had a smile that could light up a room and will be missed by all.

