Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jerolene Wolf, age 94, of Upper Sandusky, formerly of Marseilles, passed away June 24, 2022, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Transfiguration of The Lord Catholic Church with Father Conrad Sutter O.F.M and Deacon Kevin Winterstellar officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter School or Wyandot Memorial Hospital in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence, share a memory or view the life tribute video visit www.BringmanClark.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!