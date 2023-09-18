Jeremy Hughes

CAREY — Jeremy Tyler Hughes, age 33, of Tiffin, died Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at the Ohio State University Medical Center from complications of Aplastic anemia, a rare blood disease.

A celebration of Jeremy Tyler’s life will be held from 3-7 p.m. today at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. All are welcome to come and share stories and memories. Private family burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeremy Tyler’s honor to the family to benefit his children.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Jeremy Tyler’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

