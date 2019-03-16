Jereme Lee Armstrong, age 39, of Nevada, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his home in Nevada.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Steven Malone officiating. Visitation is two hours before service time, noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to the family of Jereme L. Armstrong and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

