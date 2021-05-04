Jerald “Stogie” “Jerry” Vermillion Posted on May 4, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! CAREY — Jerald “Stogie” “Jerry” Vermillion died Saturday, May 1, 2021. There will be no services or visitation per his request. Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, in Carey, is honored to serve Jerry’s family. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting StombaughBatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!