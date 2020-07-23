Home Obituaries Jennifer L. Luster

Jennifer L. Luster

Posted on July 23, 2020
0
SANDUSKY — Jennifer L. Luster, of Sandusky, and formerly of McCutchenville and Sycamore, left this world July 20, 2020, after struggling with a number of health conditions.

No funeral service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made in her name to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Road, Columbus, OH 43212. Lifeline is an organ, eye and tissue donation organization.

