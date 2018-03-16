Jennifer Bailey

SYCAMORE — Jennifer A. Bailey, age 41, of 205 W. Seventh St., Sycamore, died at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at home.

Funeral services for Jennifer are 1 p.m. Monday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Jan Kucera officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, rural Sycamore. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Walton-Moore Funeral Home to set up funds for her two boys, Mason and Wyatt, at P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!