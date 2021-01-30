Jeffrey “Jeff” D. Moore Posted on January 30, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Jeffrey “Jeff” D. Moore, age 59, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at home. Due to COVID-19, funeral services for Jeffrey Moore will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to Lucas-Batton to help the family with funeral expenses and may be sent to 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be left at lucasbatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!