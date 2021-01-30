Home Obituaries Jeffrey “Jeff” D. Moore

Jeffrey “Jeff” D. Moore

Posted on January 30, 2021
0
Jeffrey “Jeff” D. Moore, age 59, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at home.

Due to COVID-19, funeral services for Jeffrey Moore will be private. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to Lucas-Batton to help the family with funeral expenses and may be sent to 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at lucasbatton.com.

