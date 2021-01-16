Home Obituaries Jeffrey J. Weaver

Jeffrey J. Weaver

Posted on January 16, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Jeffrey J. Weaver, age 62, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Jan. 14, 2021, at Marion General Hospital.

A private service will be held at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic School in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit BringmanClark.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Alice Jean McDaniel

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    January 16, 2021
    2 min read

  • Roger Stephan Schlack

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    January 15, 2021
    36 second read

  • Diana Kent Thiel

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    January 15, 2021
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply