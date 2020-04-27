Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Jed R. Hartschuh, age 60, of Upper Sandusky, died at 3:02 p.m., Friday, April 24, 2020, at Marion General Hospital after a short bout with cancer.

A private family graveside service, due to the coronavirus, will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. The Rev. Dr. Matthew Zuehlke will be officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Sycamore United Church of Christ or the organization of the donors’ choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

