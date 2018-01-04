CAREY — Jeanne Yvonne Chapman Burson, born Aug. 14, 1921, peacefully passed away Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh Batton Funeral Home in Carey with service of life to be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 116 W. Findlay St., Carey, at 11 a.m. Monday with visitation the hour preceding the service.

A graveside service will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or the Carey Museum and Historical Society, 202 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Heights within Birchaven and all her friends in Carey, Findlay, and Fort Myers for their friendships.

In addition, the family especially would like to thank David and Barb Thome for their love and support of Jeanne.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.

