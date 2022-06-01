Jean Willson

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Jean Louise Willson, age 88, of Largo, Florida, and formerly of Columbus, died Nov. 28, 2021, in Largo, Florida.

A memorial service for Jean will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com

