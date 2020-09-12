Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jean Rall, age 86, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 5:35 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Jean Rall are 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Bill Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is two hours before the funeral service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Christian Center and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

