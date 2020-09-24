Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Jean “Betty” Riley-Gustin, age 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Marion.

A funeral service for Jean Gustin is 11 a.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery. Visitations for Jean Gustin will be one hour before to the funeral service from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Prairie Baptist Church and may be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

Online condolences may be left on www.lucasbatton.com.

