Jay A. Sherman, of Carey, died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky. He was 73.

Services for Jay Sherman will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Jay Sherman to help with funeral expenses and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

