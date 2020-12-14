Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















COLUMBUS — Jason Almon Blue, age 81, noted Columbus attorney, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at home with family.

The family thanks Ohio Health Hospice for their kindness and compassion.

Contributions may be sent at www.catwelfareassoc.org/support in his memory.

Visit www.ohiocremation.org to see additional pictures and to share a memory.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!