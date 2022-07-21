Janice Zellner

SYCAMORE — Janice E. Zellner, age 85, of rural Sycamore, died at 4:15 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Inn at Westbrook, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Janice will be held at 7 p.m. Friday a St. Johns Baseline United Church of Christ with Pastor Mike Ebersole officiating. Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Cemetery, rural McCutchenville. Visitation will be held on from 4-7 p.m. Friday before the funeral service at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Johns Baseline United Church of Christ, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Northern Ohio or the donor’s choice in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefh.com

