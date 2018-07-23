Home Obituaries Janice Hill

Posted on July 23, 2018
formerly of Adrian

CAREY — Janice B. Hill, 80, formerly of Adrian, died at 6:35 a.m. Friday, July 20, 2018, at Fox Run Manor, Findlay.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey. The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Father Tim Kummerer officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging or Our Lady of Consolation School and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.

