Janet Snodgrass

BUCYRUS — Janet E. Snodgrass, 81, of Nevada, earned her wings as she passed peacefully Saturday afternoon, October 14, 2023, at Westbrook Assisted Living in Upper Sandusky following a lengthy progression of Alzheimer’s.

Services will be held at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus at 1 p.m. Wednesday, with life celebrant, Lisa Snyder officiating. Her family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:55 p.m. A procession to Nevada Cemetery will follow where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

If desired, donations can be made payable to Wyandot County Council on Aging or American Heart Association and will be accepted through the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on her guestbook at www.wisefuneral.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!