Janet Mary Lantz, age 82, of Nevada, passed away at 10:52 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at her home in Nevada.

A memorial service for Mary Lantz is at 4 p.m. Sunday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Lee Blair speaking. Calling hours are two hours before service time, from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County EMS or the oncology department of Wyandot Memorial Hospital. Memorials may be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

