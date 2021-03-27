Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Janet L. Minor, age 89, of Upper Sandusky, died March 24, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service is at noon Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Rodney Donohoo officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday before the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center or the Wyandot Memorial Hospital Hospice Foundation in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit BringmanClark.com.

