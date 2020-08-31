Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















ADA — Janet L. Gault, age 81, of Kenton, died at 3:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Kindred Hospital, Lima.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service. Private family services will be held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, in Ada, with Pastor Thomas Dearth officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada. The funeral service for Janet will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada.

