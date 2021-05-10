Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Janet Irene (Gerber) Barnes, age 90, of Upper Sandusky entered heaven on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Services celebrating the life of Janet I. Barnes will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Emanuel United Church of Christ, Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Jay Scott and Pastor Donald Corbin. Private burial will take place at Nevada Cemetery. Visitations will be held on Friday, one hour prior to service time, 10-11 a.m., at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel U.C.C. and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

