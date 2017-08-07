Janet Dorene Hall, age 73, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Thursday at Pine Hills Cemetery, Ripley, West Virginia, with the Rev. Rick Perrine officiating.

Visitation is from 4-7p.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crawford United Methodist Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

