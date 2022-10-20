Jane Wood, age 57, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, surrounded by her family.

A funeral service for Jane Wood is 11 a.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Mark Albert, a family friend. Burial will follow at Lee Cemetery, in Vanlue. Visitation for Jane is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be made at www.lucasbatton.com

