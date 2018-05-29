FINDLAY — Jane Marie Hoover, 62, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018, at her home, surrounded by family.

A graveside service is 4 p.m. Wednesday at Riverview Cemetery, just north of Mount Blanchard, with Pastor Jim Stauffer officiating.

A celebration of Jane’s life is 7 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Evangelical UMC, Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to a Christian ministry of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be expressed by visiting coldrencrates.com.

